Trent Green Joins CBS Sports as NFL Game Analyst

CBS Sports has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Green as its newest game analyst.

Green fills the void left by Dan Dierdorf, who retired following last season. Dierdorf’s broadcast partner Greg Gumbel is currently without an analyst; CBS said that Green’s broadcast partner would be announced at a later date.

Green will also appear across CBS Sports Network’s That Other Pregame Show and NFL Monday QB, as well as CBS’ Sunday pregame show The NFL Today.

“Trent’s experience and knowledge of the game, success as an NFL studio analyst and radio broadcaster, combined with his contemporary take on today’s NFL, make him a perfect fit to an already deep roster,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “We are excited for Trent to join the CBS Sports family.”

Green played in the NFL from 1993-2007, playing for the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. He previously worked games for Fox and served as an analyst for NFL Network.