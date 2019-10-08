Tremor Video Gives Buyers Better Self-Service Tools

Programmatic platform Tremor Video is making it easier for media buyers to plan, execute and track ad campaigns by providing improved self-service tools.

The demand side platform has implemented a modernized user interface and added audience segmentations and machine learning technology that helps optimize video ad buys.

“Traders are increasingly strapped for time and need to eliminate any busy work in orchestrating their video campaigns,” said Tremor Video’s CTO Tal Mor. “Tremor Video has automated the process to deliver greater workflow efficiency, while also enabling brands and agencies to optimize their audience targeting strategy and maximize overall campaign performance.”

The self-service platform features a new design that helps buyers and advertisers manage entire campaigns on one page.

The data-driven enhancements allow media planners to execute and measure campaigns more effectively by providing them with an environment built for operational efficiency, the company said.

In addition, Tremor Video said it released new reporting enhancements to provide more actionable campaign planning and optimization, increased granularity of insights and improved ease of use.