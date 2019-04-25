Tremor Video DSP, RhythmOne Team for Private Marketplaces

Programmatic platform Tremor Video DSP is getting into the private marketplace business by working with RhythmOne, which offers a controlled supply of ad inventory in premium content.

The move follows the $176 million purchase in February of RhythmOne by Taptica, which also owns Tremor Video DSP.

The private marketplaces give Tremor Video DSP the opportunity to work directly with trading desks and people operating in a self-service capacity that are seeking high-end premium and brand-safe supply, said Anthony Flaccavento, chief revenue officer at Tremor Video DSP.

One private marketplace will feature advanced TV inventory from connected TVs and full episode players.

Flaccavento said Tremor identified a number of areas in which it could work with RhythmOne, and private markets was the first opportunity it could take advantage of.

“It shows our interest and our commitment and advanced television and connected television,” he said. “This is just the beginning of the things that you’ll be seeing from us from an innovation standpoint.”

Tremor is already in the market with several private market packages.

Contextual - Increase the relevance of advertisers’ messaging through content targeting. Pre-packaged segments include: Moms, family and parenting, gaming, sports, entertainment, automotive and travel;

Demographic - Ensure advertisers engage target audiences effectively based on age and gender;

Performance - Reach consumers across desktop, mobile and connected TV while helping to drive success across video completion rate (VCR), click-through rate, viewability, and invalid traffic benchmarks.

Advanced TV - Captivate key audiences within high-quality and highly viewable content across CTV and full episode player.

Flaccavento declined to say how much of Tremor DSP’s business would come from private marketplaces.

“We do think as things progress and the integration of the company gets more mature, it will have an increasingly growing position in our overall revenue mix,” he said.