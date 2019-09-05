Tremor Video Boosts IQ Of Demand-Side Platform

Programmatic platform Tremor Video said it has expanded the artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology on its demand side platform.

The enhancements allow the platform to adjust for user behavior based on real-time changes in the market, the company said.

“Tremor Video understands that no two campaigns are alike, and each deserves its own neural network to act on its behalf in real-time, consistently ensuring the best price per performance, and providing advertisers with the most effective platform in the market,” said Tal Mor, CTO at Tremor Video. “Our team of engineers and data scientists have worked vigorously to create a self-learning system that personalizes campaign buying behavior in order to pinpoint the most suitable audience out of billions of potential impressions.”

Tremor Video’s artificial intelligence lets brands improve their ad campaign performance on cross-platform video and connected TV.

The technology makes predictions based on automated buying algorithms, detects and adapts to changes in supply, anticipate changes in prices and audience availabilities and optimizes buy to deliver lower costs, improved targeting and meet campaign goals.