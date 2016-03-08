Tremendous! Taps New Head of Development

Tremendous! Entertainment said it has hired Ronak Kordestani as head of development. Based in Los Angeles, she will lead expansion of the production company’s production slate. She joins from Trium Entertainment/INE Entertainment where she spearheaded all scripted and unscripted development across multiple platforms and developed series like Something Borrowed, Something New (TLC),Hatched (CW), Bride By Design (TLC), Recipe Rehab (CBS), Making a Scene with James Franco (AOL) and Crossroads of History (History), according to a release.

Prior to joining Trium Entertainment, Kordestani developed television programming for Tijuana Entertainment and Reveille Studios and was a manager and business affairs executive for The Gotham Group, according to Tremendous! Entertainment, which produces Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern for Travel Channel, Rock the Park for ABC, For Peete’s Sake (OWN) and Ghost Asylum (Destination America).

“TEI’s development and production slate has grown significantly over the past few years and so has our need for an executive who is so well regarded throughout the industry and seasoned in both scripted and unscripted programming,” said Colleen Needles Steward, president of Tremendous! Entertainment.

