Trek to 'Leverage'

Trekkies (and more specifically lovers of the Ferengi bartender Quark) will likely be among the 2.8 million viewers tuning in to TNT’s Leverage next Tuesday night (Feb. 10). The upcoming episode features two former Star Trek members as guest stars and is directed by the former security/chief tactical of the USS Potemkin when it was stationed in Betazed.

Brent Spiner, who portrayed android Lieutenant Commander Data in The Next Generation, and Armen Shimerman, best known for playing Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, will be appearing in the episode, which is being directed by Star Trek alumni Jonathan Frakes.

The episode centers around a trial in which the Leverage team learns of an attempt to rig the verdict. Parker (Beth Riesgraf), one of the show’s main characters and resident explosive expert, happens to be a jury member on the trial. Picket Fences star Lauren Holly will also guest in the episode.

Frakes, an actor in The Next Generation who then moved on to direct and star in Star Trek: First Contact has worked with TNT in the past. He directed two of the network’s popular Librarian movies and appeared uncredited in an episode of Leverage earlier this year.