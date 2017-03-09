Travis LeBlanc Lands at Boies Schiller Flexner

Former FCC Enforcement Bureau chief Travis LeBlanc has joined the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner as a partner in its D.C. and Palo Alto, Calif., offices.

Drawing on that experience, LeBlanc will advise clients on crisis response, compliance and internal investigations in areas including consumer protection, cybersecurity, privacy, technology and telecommunications.

“Travis is outstanding, creative, and effective," said firm chairman David Boies. "He has a stellar record in the federal government, state of California, and—before that—as a trial lawyer in private practice."

Boies and his firm are familiar in communications circles, including representing Bloomberg in its case involving the Comcast-NBCU news neighborhooding deal condition and Cogent in a net neutrality challenge.

Before joining the FCC, LeBlanc was a senior advisor to California attorney general Kamala Harris and a special assistant attorney general.

He had a reputation at the FCC has a tough, no-nonsense reg enforcement officer.

His resume also includes a stint as an attorney in the Justice Department under the Obama Administration. He is a graduate of Princeton, Harvard, Yale and Cambridge.