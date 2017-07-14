Travis Howe Joins ESPN as Senior VP of Digital Ads

Travis Howe joined ESPN as senior VP of digital ad product sales and strategy.

Howe, who had been executive VP and general manager of global platform solutions at Mediaocean, will be responsible for establishing the go-to-market strategy for ESPN’s digital advertising business.

At ESPN, he will report to Ed Erhardt, president global sales & marketing.

"Travis is an outstanding and creative executive who has the vision to identify, develop and execute our key priorities for the digital sales team. His expertise and thorough understanding of the evolving digital media marketplace will help enhance and drive the entirety of our portfolio,” Erhardt said.

Before Mediaocean, Howe was senior VP and head of digital ad sales for the Americas at Sony. Previously he’d been with Accenture.