Travel Taps Graver as SVP of Programming

Fred Graver has been named senior VP of programming at Travel Channel. The announcement was made June 22 by Travel president Laureen Ong, to whom Graver will report, effective July 1.

"Fred's strategic vision and proven track record of development success brings a fresh perspective to Travel Channel's programming," Ong said in a statement. "Over the course of his career, Fred has led some of broadcast and cable television's most successful franchises. As we reposition our approach to the category and brand, his vision and leadership will drive Travel Channel's creative process, resulting in entertaining travel content that celebrates and inspires curiosity, while creating meaningful engagement with TV viewers and consumers."

Graver has an eclectic background that includes a stint as a senior editor at National Lampoon and as a writer for Late Night with David Letterman, Cheers and In Living Color. He was also an executive producer on MTV's short-lived Jon Stewart Show in the mid-1990s. He was executive VP of programming at VH1 where he put I Love The ... and Driven on the air. He also created and produced VH1's Best Week Ever.