Travel Channel, Time Inc. Partner for 'Sports Illustrated' Specials

Travel Channel has teamed up with Time Inc. for Sports Illustrated: The Making of Swimsuit 2015, produced by the magazine. The five one-hour specials will anchor Travel's "Beach Week" multi-platform programming scheduled for February 2015.

The specials will go behind-the-scenes of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, which, according to Time Inc., reaches more than 64 million adults.

Travel and Time Inc. have partnered for the past two years on single one-hour specials.

"Our earlier partnership on the one-hour specials proved to be a success among our beach-loving travelers, so the expansion to produce the five-part series is a natural next step for us," said Travel Channel president Shannon O'Neill. "The specials will serve as the perfect anchor for Travel Channel’s 'Beach Week,' a celebration of everything we love about our favorite beaches."

Paul Fichtenbaum, Ian Orefice and MJ Day, of Sports Illustrated, and Dale Roy Robinson of Travel Channel will executive produce.