Travel Channel Sets New Series 'Red, White & New,' 'DigWars'

Travel Channel on Tuesday announced two new series to join

its lineup this spring.

Red, White & New has host Steve Watson travel the

country looking for American inventions with originality and imagination. The

network has ordered eight half-hour episodes, with back-to-back episodes

premiering on Monday, April 29 at 10 p.m.

The competition show Dig Wars follows three teams of

relic hunters as they travel the country to uncover America's buried history.

The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 12 at 10

p.m. and will air for six episodes.

Travel also announced that returning series Toy Hunter

will debut 13 new episodes starting Wednesday, April 10 at 9p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

and Airport 24/7: Miami begins its 13-episode second season on Tuesday,

April 30 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.