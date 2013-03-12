Travel Channel Sets New Series 'Red, White & New,' 'DigWars'
Travel Channel on Tuesday announced two new series to join
its lineup this spring.
Red, White & New has host Steve Watson travel the
country looking for American inventions with originality and imagination. The
network has ordered eight half-hour episodes, with back-to-back episodes
premiering on Monday, April 29 at 10 p.m.
The competition show Dig Wars follows three teams of
relic hunters as they travel the country to uncover America's buried history.
The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 12 at 10
p.m. and will air for six episodes.
Travel also announced that returning series Toy Hunter
will debut 13 new episodes starting Wednesday, April 10 at 9p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
and Airport 24/7: Miami begins its 13-episode second season on Tuesday,
April 30 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.