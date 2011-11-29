Travel Channel Renews Six Series

Travel Channel has renewed six of its series and greenlit

eight new shows and two pilots, the network said Tuesday.

The series getting renewed are Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files,

Truck Stop USA (former Truck Stop Missouri), Off Limits, Mysteries at the Museum and Sand

Masters.

New programming for 2012 are the docu-series Baggage Battles, about the "auction

specialists" of the lost luggage world; Hotel

Impossible, featuring hotel "fixer" Anthony Melchiorri; Miami International Airport (working

title), a day-in-the-life look at one of the country's busiest airports; and America Caught on Camera, featuring

funny video footage captured by visitors in America's cities.

Also on the slate are Park

Secrets, which uncovers must-see spots not usually featured in guidebooks; Trip Flip, where host Bert Kreischer is

paired with unsuspecting vacationers; Vegas

Stripped, a peek behind the curtains of a Vegas casino; and Unpacked, which spotlights intriguing

stories that shed light on iconic locations.

Travel Channel also announced two pilots in development -- Slice of Brooklyn, about Tony Muia, his neighborhood

buddies and their Brooklyn pizza tour company; and Vacation Hunters, where participants are given a one-day "speed

tour" of three different itineraries at their destination before choosing their

desired route.

"Our viewers are passionate about discovering new unique

destinations and embrace the surprise of rediscovering the places found just

around the corner -- but from fresh angles," said Andy Singer, senior VP, programming and production, Travel

Channel. "We are really excited about our new slate of programming that

showcases the authentic characters and experts that not only entertain, but are

guaranteed to inspire our viewers."