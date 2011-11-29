Travel Channel Renews Six Series
Travel Channel has renewed six of its series and greenlit
eight new shows and two pilots, the network said Tuesday.
The series getting renewed are Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files,
Truck Stop USA (former Truck Stop Missouri), Off Limits, Mysteries at the Museum and Sand
Masters.
New programming for 2012 are the docu-series Baggage Battles, about the "auction
specialists" of the lost luggage world; Hotel
Impossible, featuring hotel "fixer" Anthony Melchiorri; Miami International Airport (working
title), a day-in-the-life look at one of the country's busiest airports; and America Caught on Camera, featuring
funny video footage captured by visitors in America's cities.
Also on the slate are Park
Secrets, which uncovers must-see spots not usually featured in guidebooks; Trip Flip, where host Bert Kreischer is
paired with unsuspecting vacationers; Vegas
Stripped, a peek behind the curtains of a Vegas casino; and Unpacked, which spotlights intriguing
stories that shed light on iconic locations.
Travel Channel also announced two pilots in development -- Slice of Brooklyn, about Tony Muia, his neighborhood
buddies and their Brooklyn pizza tour company; and Vacation Hunters, where participants are given a one-day "speed
tour" of three different itineraries at their destination before choosing their
desired route.
"Our viewers are passionate about discovering new unique
destinations and embrace the surprise of rediscovering the places found just
around the corner -- but from fresh angles," said Andy Singer, senior VP, programming and production, Travel
Channel. "We are really excited about our new slate of programming that
showcases the authentic characters and experts that not only entertain, but are
guaranteed to inspire our viewers."
