Travel Channel Renews Eight Series

Travel Channel has renewed eight of its primetime series for

2013, the network announced Tuesday.

The series are: Airport

24/7: Miami, Baggage Battles, Bizarre Foods America, Dangerous Grounds, The

Dead Files, Ghost Adventures, Hotel Impossible and Mysteries at the Museum.

Bizarre Foods has

been picked up for 10 episodes and Dangerous

Grounds for eight. The rest of the series received 13-episode orders.

The series are part of the network's refreshing of its

programming lineup "away from the travelogues and more towards a lean forward

experience," said Travel Channel president Laureen Ong in announcing the

renewals.