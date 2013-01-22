Travel Channel Renews Eight Series
Travel Channel has renewed eight of its primetime series for
2013, the network announced Tuesday.
The series are: Airport
24/7: Miami, Baggage Battles, Bizarre Foods America, Dangerous Grounds, The
Dead Files, Ghost Adventures, Hotel Impossible and Mysteries at the Museum.
Bizarre Foods has
been picked up for 10 episodes and Dangerous
Grounds for eight. The rest of the series received 13-episode orders.
The series are part of the network's refreshing of its
programming lineup "away from the travelogues and more towards a lean forward
experience," said Travel Channel president Laureen Ong in announcing the
renewals.
