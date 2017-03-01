Travel Channel, Queen Latifah Book Vacation-Themed Miniseries

Travel Channel has teamed with entertainer Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit production company to create a miniseries that chronicles favorite travel destinations for celebrities.

The four-episode series, The Best Place To Be, debuts April 2 and follows several adventurous celebrities as they travel to various destinations around the world, according to Travel Channel.



The series will feature Latifah as she travels the roads on Rio de Janeiro on a motorcycle; Anthony Anderson as he discovers the amazing architecture and nightlife of Barcelona; Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen as they explore Hong Kong’s hidden hot spots; and Mary-Louise Parker as she goes on safari in Kenya.



