Travel Channel Postpones Adam Richman’s ‘Man Finds Food’

The Travel Channel has removed Adam Richman’s Man Finds Food from its summer lineup after the host lashed out on Instagram after his use of pro-eating disorder terminology in a photo caption prompted criticism.

Man Finds Food was set to bow on the network July 2 but was hastily pulled from the schedule with little explanation.

Richman posted a photo to his Instagram account last week that showed himself standing in a very large pair of pants with a caption that included the hashtag thinspiration, a term often used in pro-eating disorder social media communities.

The hashtag initiated a number of comments, pointing out the negative connotations of the word. Richman responded in a series of expletive-filled rants that went so far as to suggest one of the commenters should commit suicide.

Richman has hosted multiple successful shows for the channel, including Man v. Food and Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America.

The network did not comment on the series’ ultimate fate only confirming to B&C that the show's debut was postponed not canceled.