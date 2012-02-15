Travel Channel Picks Up Two New Series
New York -- Travel Channel has greenlit two new series, Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America
and Toy Hunters, the network
announced at a press event here Wednesday morning.
Best Sandwich has
the popular Man v. Food host
traveling the country to find the best sandwiches made in the United States.
The network has ordered 11 episodes, 10 half-hours and a one-hour special where
Richman will reveal his top pick. Man v.
Food will cease production for the time being, though Travel Channel will
continue to air reruns of the series.
Building on the Antiques
Roadshow genre of found treasure, Toy
Hunters follows collectibles dealer Jordan Hembrough as he searches the
country's attics and garages for toys to sell his buyers. Originally aired as a
special on the channel in January, the network has picked up 12 half-hour
episodes.
Travel Channel also announced three new series in
development. From David Arquette and his friend Mike McGuinness is Mile High, which follows Arquette and
his 6'7'' pal as they take spontaneous weekend trips, using social media tips
as their guide.
It has also greenlit a half-hour pilot for Aloha Gold about a Hawaii travel tour
company and is in development on Slice of
Brooklyn, which follows a family-run Brooklyn pizza tour business.
The network has also renewed the Anthony Bourdain series The Layover for a 10-episode second
season, where the host visits cities around the world in 24-48 hours. Bourdain's other series, No Reservations will return for its eighth season on Monday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m.
