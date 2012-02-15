Travel Channel Picks Up Two New Series

New York -- Travel Channel has greenlit two new series, Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America

and Toy Hunters, the network

announced at a press event here Wednesday morning.

Best Sandwich has

the popular Man v. Food host

traveling the country to find the best sandwiches made in the United States.

The network has ordered 11 episodes, 10 half-hours and a one-hour special where

Richman will reveal his top pick. Man v.

Food will cease production for the time being, though Travel Channel will

continue to air reruns of the series.

Building on the Antiques

Roadshow genre of found treasure, Toy

Hunters follows collectibles dealer Jordan Hembrough as he searches the

country's attics and garages for toys to sell his buyers. Originally aired as a

special on the channel in January, the network has picked up 12 half-hour

episodes.

Travel Channel also announced three new series in

development. From David Arquette and his friend Mike McGuinness is Mile High, which follows Arquette and

his 6'7'' pal as they take spontaneous weekend trips, using social media tips

as their guide.

It has also greenlit a half-hour pilot for Aloha Gold about a Hawaii travel tour

company and is in development on Slice of

Brooklyn, which follows a family-run Brooklyn pizza tour business.

The network has also renewed the Anthony Bourdain series The Layover for a 10-episode second

season, where the host visits cities around the world in 24-48 hours. Bourdain's other series, No Reservations will return for its eighth season on Monday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m.