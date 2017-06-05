Travel Channel Orders Thrill-Seeking ‘Xtreme Screams’ Series

Travel Channel has greenlight the series Xtreme Screams, which depicts thrill-seekers’ howls occurring at what the channel says are the most exhilarating spots in the world. The stirring spots include the Terror-dactyl, which launches riders 100 m.p.h. over Manitou Springs, Colorado, and 721-foot-high Verzasca Dam in Switzerland.

Eight half-hour episodes have been ordered.

“Whether it’s a vertical drop down a rollercoaster or a leap of faith off a bungee bridge, people love an adrenaline rush–and it’s never, ever quiet,” said Courtney White, senior VP of programming and development at Food Network, Travel Channel and Cooking Channel.

Xtreme Screams will premiere in October as part of Travel Channel’s week-long Scarecation programming event.

Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive.