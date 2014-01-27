Travel Channel Orders Three-Part Limited Series 'Hotel Amazon'

Travel Channel has ordered a limited series where two friends try to build a hotel in the middle of the Amazon.

The three-episode series Hotel Amazon (working title) will see friends Rusty Johnson and Stephan Jablonski attempt to build a luxury resort in the harsh terrain of the Peruvian Amazon. Produced by Crazy Legs Productions, Hotel Amazon will air in three one-hour installments.

Travel Channel also greenlit a pair of unscripted series Ace the Game and Spy World. Ace the Game features casino consultant Sal Piacente who travels the country giving viewers strategies on how to beat the odds in any casino game, while Spy World recreates formerly classified spy stories.