Travel Channel Orders Five Original Series

Travel Channel greenlit five new original series on Monday. The roster of shows includes two hosted series as well as three based on the Secrets & Legends franchise.

Adam Richman will host Eat Secrets, where cameras will follow Richman on his quest to find hidden food gems across the U.S.

Hospitality consultant Shane Green will take viewers on Resort Recon, employing hidden cameras to show owners problems with their resorts.

Secrets & Legends will explore castles, hotels and national parks in the franchise's three new series.

"As the most powerful name in travel entertainment, Travel Channel continues to provide our viewers with unique, adventurous and intriguing content delivered by the ultimate guides,” says Andy Singer, general manager, Travel Channel. “Whether they are fixing failing resorts, exploring legendary tales within the walls of hotels and castles or introducing viewers to little-known mouthwatering meals, our savvy expert hosts exude expertise and passion that will surprise and entertain our audience."

Thirteen half-hour episodes were ordered of the Sharp Entertainment produced Eat Secrets. Resort Recon, which comes from RelativityREAL, will initially film 13 one-hour episodes. Castle Secrets & Legends is produced by Optomen Productions, Inc. and was green lit for five one-hour installments. Twelve02 Productions Inc.'s Hotel Secrets & Legends will get 13 one-hour segments. National Park Secrets & Legends, which is produced by Galafilm Inc., was okayed for eight half-hour shows.