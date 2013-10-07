Travel Channel Orders 'Chow Masters,' Renews Four Series

Travel Channel ordered a new original series Chow Masters, which will seek the best "comfort foods" in America.

The network has greenlit 13 half-hour episodes, which will see

Chef Sammy DeMarco and Hollywood director Frank Coraci go "off the map" to find and judge the best comfort foods in America, awarding a cash prize and the "Golden Skillet" to the restaurant that comes out on top.

Additionally, Travel Channel also announced its second-annual The Trip multiplatform special. The Trip: 2014 will feature Samantha Brown, Anthony Melchiorri, Adam Richman and Don Wildman who will take viewers through Spain and Morocco.

The network also renewed four series: Bizarre Foods America, Dangerous Grounds, Hotel Impossible and Mysteries at the Museum.