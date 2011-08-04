TravelChannel to Launch 'The Dead Files' on Sept. 23
Travel Channel
announced Thursday it is adding a new original investigative series, The Dead
Files, to go along with Ghost Hunters on Friday nights.
Dead Files is one-hour series that
pairs a retired New York homicide detective with a psychic communicator as they
explore various crime scenes. The episode's format will have each investigating
the scenes on their own before coming together to compare their findings at the
end of the show.
Dead Files is slated to premiere
Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. following the fifth-season premiere Ghost
Hunters at 9 p.m.
"Our Friday night
series takes viewers beyond the haunted destinations -- they provide a
different type of escape, providing a taste of the other side and a new
perspective on their own surroundings," said Fred Graver, SVP, programming
& development, Travel Channel.
