TravelChannel to Launch 'The Dead Files' on Sept. 23

Travel Channel

announced Thursday it is adding a new original investigative series, The Dead

Files, to go along with Ghost Hunters on Friday nights.

Dead Files is one-hour series that

pairs a retired New York homicide detective with a psychic communicator as they

explore various crime scenes. The episode's format will have each investigating

the scenes on their own before coming together to compare their findings at the

end of the show.

Dead Files is slated to premiere

Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. following the fifth-season premiere Ghost

Hunters at 9 p.m.

"Our Friday night

series takes viewers beyond the haunted destinations -- they provide a

different type of escape, providing a taste of the other side and a new

perspective on their own surroundings," said Fred Graver, SVP, programming

& development, Travel Channel.