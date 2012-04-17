Travel Channel Greenlights Three Pilots
Travel Channel announced Tuesday that it has greenlit three
pilots and added two series to the development slate for its 2012 programming
lineup.
The three pilots include (all working titles) Barn Finds, Power Trip with Jason Harper and Kevin Michael Connolly Project.
The half-hour Barn
Finds will travel the Deep South with antique car expert Corky Coker as he
searches for rare American cars to restore and resell in his shop. PowerTrip tags along with travel, car and lifestyle writer Jason Harper
as he drives, often in luxurious or interesting vehicles, to look for cultural adventure.
Kevin Michael Connolly Project follows
the author and photographer, who was born without legs and gets around via
skateboard, as he travels the world.
Coffee Hunters
(wt), one of the series in development, explores exotic locations with businessman
Todd Carmichael to search for the best and rarest coffee in the world. City Swappers (wt), the second series, watches two couples as they
swap lives -- including homes, cars, friends and lifestyles -- in a new style of
vacation.
"Our programming mission is to continue to provide a
myriad of travel perspectives that not only entertain and inspire, but will
take viewers beyond the guidebook," said Andy Singer, GM,
Travel Channel. "We're excited about our new shows in development which feature
a group of new talent who each weave their own personal experiences and stories
through each show's unique travel lens."
