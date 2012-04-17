Travel Channel Greenlights Three Pilots

Travel Channel announced Tuesday that it has greenlit three

pilots and added two series to the development slate for its 2012 programming

lineup.

The three pilots include (all working titles) Barn Finds, Power Trip with Jason Harper and Kevin Michael Connolly Project.

The half-hour Barn

Finds will travel the Deep South with antique car expert Corky Coker as he

searches for rare American cars to restore and resell in his shop. PowerTrip tags along with travel, car and lifestyle writer Jason Harper

as he drives, often in luxurious or interesting vehicles, to look for cultural adventure.

Kevin Michael Connolly Project follows

the author and photographer, who was born without legs and gets around via

skateboard, as he travels the world.

Coffee Hunters

(wt), one of the series in development, explores exotic locations with businessman

Todd Carmichael to search for the best and rarest coffee in the world. City Swappers (wt), the second series, watches two couples as they

swap lives -- including homes, cars, friends and lifestyles -- in a new style of

vacation.

"Our programming mission is to continue to provide a

myriad of travel perspectives that not only entertain and inspire, but will

take viewers beyond the guidebook," said Andy Singer, GM,

Travel Channel. "We're excited about our new shows in development which feature

a group of new talent who each weave their own personal experiences and stories

through each show's unique travel lens."