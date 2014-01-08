Travel Channel Greenlights Three Pilots

Travel Channel said it greenlit production for three new original pilots. They are: Booze Traveler (all working titles), where entrepreneur Jack Maxwell explores different countries and their cultural cocktails; Great Escapes, which features extreme escape artist Steve Santini as he examines iconic landmarks and destinations that held controversial pasts; and Street Cred, hosted by comedian and magician Penn Jillette, who secretly finds the best street performer and grants them a generous reward.

"Travel Channel continues to explore the world through fresh hosts and provocative programming," Andy Singer, general manager, Travel Channel, said in a release. "Our clever formats, fascinating personalities and unique points-of-view provide viewers with entertaining and exciting spins on the travel category."

Booze Traveler's one-hour pilot is produced by Karga Seven Pictures in association with White Reindeer Productions. The Great Escapes half-hour pilot is produced by Paper Route Productions. Street Cred's half-hour pilot is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

