Travel Channel Greenlights Three New Series

Travel Channel on Monday greenlit three new original series,

Edge of America, Feed the Beast and Kevin Michael Connolly Project

(working title).

Edge of America stars travel and entertainment

investigative journalist Geoff Edgers, as he treks on a cross-country ride into

America's unexpected and bizarre world of entertainment.Feed the

Beastfeatures late night food expert Mikey Roe as he searches to

find the most delicious and surprising places to eat a good meal at any hour. Kevin

Michael Connolly Project (wt) follows author, photographer and adventurer

Connolly, who was born without legs, on a personal journey to travel the world.

"These exciting new shows and talent offer our viewers

highly entertaining, fresh perspectives on travel," said Andy Singer, GM,

Travel Channel. "Their authentic points-of-views provide a diverse

range of programming that reinforce our mission in re-imagining travel

entertainment."