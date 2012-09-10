Travel Channel Greenlights Three New Series
Travel Channel on Monday greenlit three new original series,
Edge of America, Feed the Beast and Kevin Michael Connolly Project
(working title).
Edge of America stars travel and entertainment
investigative journalist Geoff Edgers, as he treks on a cross-country ride into
America's unexpected and bizarre world of entertainment.Feed the
Beastfeatures late night food expert Mikey Roe as he searches to
find the most delicious and surprising places to eat a good meal at any hour. Kevin
Michael Connolly Project (wt) follows author, photographer and adventurer
Connolly, who was born without legs, on a personal journey to travel the world.
"These exciting new shows and talent offer our viewers
highly entertaining, fresh perspectives on travel," said Andy Singer, GM,
Travel Channel. "Their authentic points-of-views provide a diverse
range of programming that reinforce our mission in re-imagining travel
entertainment."
