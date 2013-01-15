Travel Channel Greenlights 'Tailgate Takeover' With Adam Richman

Travel Channel has greenlit a new original series, Tailgate

Takeover, which will be hosted by Adam Richman.





The series will spotlight the best tailgating across the

U.S. at sports events, concerts, festivals and fairs, among others. The network

ordered 13 half-hour episodes that will officially debut this summer.





A one-hour preview special, Super Bowl Tailgate Takeover, will air on Jan. 30 at 9 p.m.





"Travel Channel fan-favorite and food expert Adam

Richman has crisscrossed the country sampling the most delicious and iconic

food our nation has to offer. Now he's back, to takeover tailgating like

never before," said Lauren Ong, president, Travel Channel. "In

the new greenlit series, Tailgate Takeover, Adam will lead the network's

quest in introducing the latest genre of travel entertainment. He'll take

this national pastime to another dimension as he travels coast-to-coast from

one outrageous build after another."





Both the series and its special are produced by Sharp

Entertainment with Travel Channel's Brian Leonard as executive producer.