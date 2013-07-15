Travel Channel Greenlights 'Sturgis: 24/7,' Renews Four Series

Travel Channel on Monday greenlit new series Sturgis:

24/7 (working title), about the famous South Dakota motorcycle rally, as

well as renewed four shows.





The one-hour Sturgis will give an up close view of

South Dakota's 73rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It is produced by Big Fish

Entertainment with Travel Channel's David E. Gerber as executive producer. The

network also ordered a one-hour special Netherworld, where investigator

Zak Bagans will explore some of the world's most mysterious locations like the

Catacombs of Paris.





The four renewals are: Bizarre Food America, The

Dead Files, Toy Hunter and Trip Flip. Travel Channel also

ordered six more episodes of Airport 24/7: Miami.





Additionally, the network put Celebrity

Layover (wt) in development, which will feature a celebrity taking on the

place in the world they know, sharing hot spots, exclusive know-how and

personal insights.