Travel Channel Greenlights 'Sturgis: 24/7,' Renews Four Series
Travel Channel on Monday greenlit new series Sturgis:
24/7 (working title), about the famous South Dakota motorcycle rally, as
well as renewed four shows.
The one-hour Sturgis will give an up close view of
South Dakota's 73rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It is produced by Big Fish
Entertainment with Travel Channel's David E. Gerber as executive producer. The
network also ordered a one-hour special Netherworld, where investigator
Zak Bagans will explore some of the world's most mysterious locations like the
Catacombs of Paris.
The four renewals are: Bizarre Food America, The
Dead Files, Toy Hunter and Trip Flip. Travel Channel also
ordered six more episodes of Airport 24/7: Miami.
Additionally, the network put Celebrity
Layover (wt) in development, which will feature a celebrity taking on the
place in the world they know, sharing hot spots, exclusive know-how and
personal insights.
