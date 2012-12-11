Travel Channel Greenlights Six New Series
Travel Channel has added six new unscripted series to its
2013 lineup.
Two of the new series, All Forked Up and Burger
Land, focus on food, with All
Forked Up pairing food critics Al Mancini and John Curtas in a "food
feud" that will take the duo around the world.Burger Land
will see host George Motz hunt for the ultimate burger.
DigFellas, Fortune Diggers (working title) and
Gem Hunt all feature exploratory themes. DigFellas will see relic
hunters journey to history-rich locations while the competition series Fortune
Diggers has three teams face off with metal detectors to find valuable
treasures underground. Gem dealer Rob LeBlanc stars in Gem Hunt, where
he travels to remote regions of the globe to search for precious stones.
Monumental Mysteries will "rediscover"
America's famous landmarks with host Don Wildman.
"From the untold stories of our monuments and the
buried history uncovered by our relic-hunters, to discovering some of our
nation's most interesting places to chow-down, and even trekking the world in
search of rare gems -- our new shows prove we are the leader in travel
entertainment," said Travel Channel president Laureen Ong. "Our
hosts are all authorities in their fields -- and they take us along on their
global thrill-rides, doing what they know best."
