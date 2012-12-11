Travel Channel Greenlights Six New Series

Travel Channel has added six new unscripted series to its

2013 lineup.

Two of the new series, All Forked Up and Burger

Land, focus on food, with All

Forked Up pairing food critics Al Mancini and John Curtas in a "food

feud" that will take the duo around the world.Burger Land

will see host George Motz hunt for the ultimate burger.

DigFellas, Fortune Diggers (working title) and

Gem Hunt all feature exploratory themes. DigFellas will see relic

hunters journey to history-rich locations while the competition series Fortune

Diggers has three teams face off with metal detectors to find valuable

treasures underground. Gem dealer Rob LeBlanc stars in Gem Hunt, where

he travels to remote regions of the globe to search for precious stones.

Monumental Mysteries will "rediscover"

America's famous landmarks with host Don Wildman.

"From the untold stories of our monuments and the

buried history uncovered by our relic-hunters, to discovering some of our

nation's most interesting places to chow-down, and even trekking the world in

search of rare gems -- our new shows prove we are the leader in travel

entertainment," said Travel Channel president Laureen Ong. "Our

hosts are all authorities in their fields -- and they take us along on their

global thrill-rides, doing what they know best."