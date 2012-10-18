Travel Channel Greenlights 'Rock My RV' With Bret Michaels as Host
Travel Channel has inked a talent deal with rocker Bret
Michaels to host a new series, Rock My RV.
The series will see Michaels lead a team of custom RV
designers and fabricators that will transform owners' RVs into the "most
outrageous, badass, hooked-up mobile mansions on the road." Rock My RV
with Bret Michaels is produced by BCII Productions for Travel
Channel. For BCII, the executive producer is Bud Brutsman. For Travel
Channel, the executive producer is Patrick McManamee.
The network ordered eight episodes that will premiere in
2013.
"For the past 25 years, Bret Michaels has spent at
least nine months out of the year in a tour bus that he personally designs from
top to bottom," said Andy Singer, GM, Travel Channel. "We couldn't
think of a better front man than Bret for the series. He lives and
breathes life on the road and undoubtedly holds the record for most hours
logged in a custom coach. Bret jumped at the chance to share his passion
for travel and the RV experience through this fascinating, obsessive world of
customizing RVs. We wanted him, and he wanted to do this -- it is a great
partnership."
