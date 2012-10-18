Travel Channel Greenlights 'Rock My RV' With Bret Michaels as Host

Travel Channel has inked a talent deal with rocker Bret

Michaels to host a new series, Rock My RV.





The series will see Michaels lead a team of custom RV

designers and fabricators that will transform owners' RVs into the "most

outrageous, badass, hooked-up mobile mansions on the road." Rock My RV

with Bret Michaels is produced by BCII Productions for Travel

Channel. For BCII, the executive producer is Bud Brutsman. For Travel

Channel, the executive producer is Patrick McManamee.





The network ordered eight episodes that will premiere in

2013.





"For the past 25 years, Bret Michaels has spent at

least nine months out of the year in a tour bus that he personally designs from

top to bottom," said Andy Singer, GM, Travel Channel. "We couldn't

think of a better front man than Bret for the series. He lives and

breathes life on the road and undoubtedly holds the record for most hours

logged in a custom coach. Bret jumped at the chance to share his passion

for travel and the RV experience through this fascinating, obsessive world of

customizing RVs. We wanted him, and he wanted to do this -- it is a great

partnership."