Travel Channel Bringing ‘Slow TV’ to U.S.

The 'Slow TV' phenomenon is making its U.S. debut.

Travel Channel, working in association with LMNO Cable Group, has acquired the Norwegian format. On Black Friday (Nov. 27), the network will air Slow Road Live, a live, 12-hour road trip beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Slow Road Live is produced by LMNO Cable Group for Travel Channel.

"While everyone else is out hustling and bustling to get the latest deals on Black Friday, we’re giving our viewers a chance to unwind with 12 hours of reality in real time," said Ross Babbit, senior VP, programming and development, Travel Channel. “This live programming event will get everyone together to simply enjoy the stunning, beautiful scenery and realize the only big character in this show is the world around us.”

The ‘Slow TV’ format has been hugely successful in Norway. The Norwegian Broadcasting Association’s telecast of a cruise ship sailing around the Norwegian coast for five days attracted 5 million households, more than 70% of the population.