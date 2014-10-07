Travel Channel Adds New Andrew Zimmern Show

Scripps Networks-owned Travel Channel said a new extension of the network's top franchise, Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations, starring Andrew Zimmern, is coming along with four other new original series in 2015.

At a press breakfast in New York City, channel officials said the new Zimmern show, premiering Monday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will take viewers behind the scenes at iconic travel and food locations, like finding the best fish and chips in London or Po' Boy in New Orleans. Travel Channel greenlit 13 half-hour episodes from Tremendous Entertainment.

Breaking Borders, pairing correspondent Mariana van Zeller and chef Michael Voltaggio in conflict zones in search of great meals and conversation with locals, was greenlit for 13 episodes after being ordered previously as a pilot from MY Tupelo Entertainment.

