Travel Channel Adds Adam Richman’s ‘Man Finds Food’

Travel Channel said Adam Richman’s new series, Man Finds Food, will debut on July 2 and that it’s renewing production on current shows Hotel Impossible, Monumental Mysteries and Mysteries at the Museum.

Richman, who previously hosted Man v. Food and Best Sandwich In America on Travel, will be hunting down unique food treasures across America in this show, which previously had the working title Secret Eats. Man Finds Food is from Sharp Entertainment.

Hotel Impossible, starring hotel fixer Anthony Melchiorri, will be back for a fifth season, the channel said. Monumental Mysteries (season two) and Mysteries at the Museum (season seven), both with host Don Wildman, are from Optomen Productions.

