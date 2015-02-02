‘Transparent’ Creator Developing MTV Comedy

Transparent creator Jill Soloway is developing a scripted comedy series for MTV, the network announced Monday. The show, a female buddy comedy, is being developed with writers Lyle Friedman and Ashley Skidmore. Soloway, Robin Schwartz and Brillstein Entertainment Partners will serve as executive producers.

The series is about two feminist friends who, after being struck by lightning, use their newfound powers to attempt to save womankind.

“We are thrilled to be in business with the incredibly talented Jill Soloway,” said Mina Lefevre, senior VP and head of scripted series for MTV. “When she and Brillstein Entertainment introduced us to Lyle and Ashley and shared with us this fresh and funny take on a female comedy—we knew we had to be in business with this dream team.”

Soloway’s Transparent won Golden Globes for best comedy series and for lead actor Jeffrey Tambor in January, the first Globes for an Amazon Studios original series. The untitled project at MTV is still in early development.