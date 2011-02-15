‘Transformers Prime' Starts Big For The Hub

The Feb. 11 debut of an animated series based on Hasbro's Transformers franchise was the best start yet for a show on fledgling kids' network The Hub.



Transformers Prime delivered a household viewing number of 172,000 for the 6:30 p.m. ET premiere, a record series premiere for the network, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro that supplanted Discovery Kids on channel lineups in 60 million homes last Oct. 10.

The Hub said the show also significantly lifted viewing numbers for lead-in and lead-out series on Friday night. G.I. Joe Renegades at 6 p.m. saw gains in kids 2-11 (+51%), kids 6-11 (+64%), adults 18-49 (+108%) and persons 2+ (54%), the network said. Family Game Night at 7 p.m. saw increases in key demographics including kids 2-11 (+23%). Those comparisons were against prior four-week averages, using Nielsen figures, the network said.

