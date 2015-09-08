Trainer Harper Named 'Biggest Loser' Host

Bob Harper, the longtime trainer on The Biggest Loser, has been named host of the NBC reality program. Harper will continue to offer his training tips to contestants at various points throughout the season. Dolvett Quince and Jennifer Widerstrom will also be returning for the 17th season, training eight contestant teams of two.

The new season begins production in September.

Harper succeeds Alison Sweeney in the host role. His fitness books include Jumpstart to Skinny.

“I'm super excited about taking the position of host,” says Harper. “I've been with the show since season one so I know all of the ins and outs, and let me tell you, the weigh-in room is going to be a completely different ballgame with me at the steering wheel.”

The Biggest Loser is a production of Endemol Shine North America and 25/7 Productions.