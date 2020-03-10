Traditional Media Brands Top Tubular Social Rankings

Traditional media companies are big players on social media platforms, according to Tubular Labs.

Tubular, which provides measurement and analytics across platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch said AT&T’s Warner Media was the top U.S. media property last year in terms of social media views.

ViacomCBS was second, followed by the Walt Disney Co. and Comcast. Last year, before they combined, Viacom was No. 5 and CBS was No. 10.

Rounding out the top 10 were Buzzfeed, Group Nine Media, Jellysmack, World Wrestling Entertainment, Barstool Sports and the NBA.

“With this year’s Tubular Awards, we’re celebrating the publishers and brands that are creating with confidence in the age of video,” said Rob Gabel, CEO, Tubular Labs. “These companies are smashing borders, defining culture and connecting with a global audience of millions -- and at times, billions -- like never before. They’re growing revenues and earning attention by harnessing the power and scale of social video.”