Trade Desk Using Samba Data for Cross-Screen Campaigns

The Trade Desk said it will use data and analytics from Samba TV for its cross-screen TV planning tool.

The Trade Desk’s Planner gives clients the ability to build media plans based on how often an ad is served to consumers, the companies said, and helps marketers forecast cross-screen reach and frequency for campaigns that span TV and digital and segments audiences that switch between traditional TV and streaming.

With Samba TV’s data, marketers can maximize reach and return on investment by integrating planning, targeting and measurement across all screens.

“Incorporating Samba TV’s rich insights directly into our Planner tool streamlines omnichannel media buys for our clients,” said Brian Stempeck, chief strategy officer, The Trade Desk. “We can now identify opportunities for incremental reach, frequency and GRPs to optimize both linear and digital TV buying.”

“This integration is a natural extension of the work we have done with The Trade Desk for the last several years, allowing us to reach TV audiences at census-level scale utilizing the largest and most representative TV data set at the core,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV.

With The Trade Desk and Samba TV working together, marketers have the ability to target viewers who were either exposed or unexposed to a brand’s TV commercials. They can also reach elusive TV audiences such as cord cutters and light TV viewers.

“Integrating Samba’s advanced TV audiences into The Trade Desk platform will allow us to plan and activate in real-time and thus drive efficiency and performance for our clients in the U.S. as well as abroad,” said Steve Katelman, executive VP, global strategic partnerships at Omnicom.