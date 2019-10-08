Trade Desk Adds Inscape Data to TV Planning Tool

The Trade Desk is integrated TV viewing data from Vizio’s Inscape into its planning tool for ad buyers.

The information from more than 12 million smart TV devices can be used to maximize the reach and return on investment of campaigns for advertisers looking to spend incrementally on digital and connected TV on top of their linear media budgets.

“Integrating Inscape’s near real-time TV viewing data into Planner helps our clients plan and activate their omni-channel campaigns with smart, data-driven insights,” said Nate Gawel, general manager of data partnerships, The Trade Desk. “This partnership helps us identify opportunities for incremental reach, frequency and GRPs to improve the impact of both linear and digital TV ad buys.”

As more people stream programs and watch commercials from new sources, automated content recognition data from companies like Inscape help measure ad impressions.

“Brands desire to reach consumers with relevant and timely messaging. To do so, they need to understand what ads are being consumed across a wide variety of publisher inventory and devices in order to better plan and optimize their ad campaigns,” said Greg Hampton, VP of business development at Inscape. “The Trade Desk understands that TV viewing data from Inscape has the granularity, precision and scale necessary to help advertisers deliver sophisticated, omni-channel advertising campaigns across every device, marketing channel, and ad format.”