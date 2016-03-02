Trade Association PactUS Signs Up Endemol Shine North America

PactUS, an association dedicated to helping independent production companies improve their business, has signed up Endemol Shine North America and All3Media America, among others, to bring the total to 30 members to its initial ranks.

“With these outstanding independent production companies forming the nucleus of our organization, and other significant U.S. players poised to join with us in the weeks and months ahead, our attention now turns to giving them all of the support they need to succeed,” said PactUS president David Lyle. “Specifically, our aim is to offer them everything to take advantage of emerging opportunities both here and globally, while also helping them to navigate all of the ups, downs and complexities of a vital, constantly evolving independent production business.”

PactUS launched in 2015, keeping members informed on industry trends, providing outreach to government, and protecting members’ intellectual property rights, among other things. Members include Bentley Productions, Bogner Content, Commonwealth Unscripted, Company Pictures, ID-TV, Lime and Lion Television USA.

“Our company has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with Pact in Europe and we're now looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together here in the U.S.,” said Ben Samek, COO of Endemol Shine North America.