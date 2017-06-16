Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon to Turn Up for ‘One Night Only: Alec Baldwin’

Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer will take the stage when Spike TV special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin airs July 9. The event will tape at the Apollo Theater in New York June 25.

Casey Patterson Entertainment is producing the special and Beth McCarthy-Miller is directing.

Baldwin of course played Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live 17 times, and played President Trump on the show too. His film work includes parts in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Aviator and The Hunt For Red October.

One Night Only has previously honored Eddie Murphy and Don Rickles, among other comic figures. Spike TV describes it as “a night of nonstop comedy, untold stories and heartfelt admiration.”

Casey Patterson, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare are the executive producers.