‘Tracey Ullman’s Show’ Back on HBO Oct. 20

The second season of Tracey Ullman’s Show starts on HBO Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. There are six episodes in this new season, as Ullman comes up with sketch comedy looking at life in Great Britain.



The new episodes see Ullman reprise her characterizations of Dame Judi Dench, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dame Maggie Smith and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. She also has a new take on singer Adele.



Guest stars include Ben Miller, who plays Rupert Murdoch, Samantha Spiro, Colin Salmon and Ricky Champ.



Tracey Ullman’s Show was up for an Emmy last week for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The show is written by Gemma Arrowsmith, Abigail Burdess, Cicely Giddings, Kevin Cecil, Andy Riley, Jeremy Dyson, Laurence Howarth, Lucy Montgomery and Laurence Rickard, and directed by Dominic Brigstocke and Nick Collett.



Executive producers are Ullman and Gareth Edwards.



A previous series, The Tracey Ullman Show, debuted on Fox in 1987, and featured shorts about the Simpson family, which hatched The Simpsons.