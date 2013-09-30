Toyota Sponsoring Segment On 'CBS This Morning'

CBS said that Toyota has become the sponsor of the "Eye Opener" segment on CBS This Morning.

The segment is a fast-paced 90-second collection of audio and video clips that air at the top of the breakfast-hour news show at 7 a.m.

"We're excited about this new partnership with Toyota, which pairs a premium automaker with the premium broadcast that has put news back in the mornings," Jo Ann Ross, president, network sales for CBS Television Network, said in a statement.. "Since the launch of the broadcast, CBS This Morning, the ‘Eye Opener' has earned praise from viewers and advertisers alike."

Toyota has also been sponsoring the Toyota Green Room feature on CBS This Morning. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"CBS has been a valued partner for many years. Toyota is proud to continue our relationship with the network and play such a big role in CBS This Morning's programming," said Dionne Colvin, national media marketing manager at Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A.