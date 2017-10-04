Toyota to Sponsor Live Primetime Show on Twitter

Toyota has logged on as presenting sponsor of #WhatsHappening, a new live show that will stream in primetime on Twitter.



The daily series, created by studio Propagate, is part of a trend of digital and social media companies creating original video programming for their platforms. It will premiere Oct. 9. Propagate also produces Planet of the Apps for Apple.



The Toyota Camry will be featured during the show’s “Feel of the Day” segment, which looks at the tweets, content and clips that sparked the most emotional responses on Twitter. “Feel of the Day” will take a closer look at a Twitter thread - where it started, who weighed in, how celebrities reacted and what the best comments were. #WhatsHappening will join the conversation, live-tweeting its own reaction.



“Toyota is excited to be the Presenting Sponsor of #WhatsHappening,” said Nancy Inouye, national media manager, Toyota Motor North America. “Just as Toyota’s guests appreciate innovation and entertainment, #WhatsHappening explores compelling and cutting-edge content on Twitter and we look forward to bringing this to a worldwide audience together.”



Bree Essrig will host the series, which will look at the day’s most relevant stories, tweets, GIFs, clips and conversations from TV, film, comedy, sports, politics and pop culture. The series will be available live worldwide on Twitter and connected devices and can be viewed via @HappeningDaily.



“This live show will deliver the best of what’s happening in pop culture alongside the real time Twitter conversation to people around the world,” said Todd Swidler, global head of live video business at Twitter. “We are excited for Propagate to bring their fresh approach to a live entertainment show on our platform.”