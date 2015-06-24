Toyota Goes to Graceland With Second-Screen Game

Toyota has signed up as the sponsor of Graceland Live, a second-screen live experience launching when the drama’s third season premieres Thursday.

Graceland Live — at GracelandTVLive.com — lets viewers answer questions, respond to polls, learn show factoids and win prizes while the program airs. Some questions tie into episodes in which Toyota vehicles are integrated.

An on-air leader board will display the top five players each week for both the East Coast and West Coast feeds.

The game also allows fans to share questions, facts and leaderboards on Twitter and Facebook. Sharing stuff boosts the players’ scores.

The network has run similar second-screen attractions for Suits and Chrisley Knows Best.