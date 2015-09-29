Toyota First Client for NBC-AOL Combo

Toyota has become the first advertiser with NBCUniversal’s digital partnership with AOL.

Toyota ads will appear on NBCU content when it appears on AOL’s mobile app, which is available across 16 major over-the-top platforms.

“Toyota is constantly evolving in the way we engage with audiences, and AOL On provides a great opportunity to deliver top-tier content that complements quality ad offerings,” said Dionne Colvin-Lovely, national director, traditional and new media, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. “Between NBCUniversal’s premium content and AOL’s leading platform, the partnership will allow Toyota to better reach intended audiences by supplying only the most relevant content to consumers on-the-go.”

The NBCU content includes clips from The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, The Blacklist and Suits, plus news programming from Morning Joe and The Rachel Maddow Show. AOL is also getting exclusive clips from The Biggest Loser, Watch What Happens Live, The Profit and American Greed.

Hispanic content such as Al Rojo Vivo and Un Nueva Dia is also included.

“As viewers’ insatiable demand for premium video continues to grow, the importance of unique and scaled distribution opportunities and partnerships are proving to be more valuable than ever,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We are excited to pair our vast portfolio of some of the most-popular premium content with AOL’s wide distribution network to offer Toyota this exclusive opportunity to engage our audiences wherever they choose to consume.”