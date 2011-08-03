Toyota Becomes First Sponsor for Bounce TV

Toyota USA has signed on as the first national sponsor for Bounce TV, the new broadcast networks aimed at African Americans, set to launch Sept. 26.

"We are proud to be associated with this historic beginning and we believe that Bounce TV's mission to reach an under-served audience is a very attractive enhancement to our ongoing efforts to reach African-American consumers," Dionne Colvin, National Marketing Media manager for Toyota USA, said in a statement.

Toyota's sponsorship was negotiated by Burrell communications Group, which handles Toyota's multicultural advertising, and ACE Media Corp., which handles sales for Bounce. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The birth of Bounce TV will provide the perfect platform for Toyota USA to reach the highly-coveted multi-cultural audience efficiently and effectively," said Andrea Holmes Thompkins, president and CEO of ACE Media Corp.

Bounce TV was formed by a group led by Martin Luther King III and Ambassador Andrew Young.

"Toyota USA has once again proven that their significant commitment to African American consumers is second to none," said King. "We are thrilled to have such a quality brand as Toyota USA be the inaugural sponsor of Bounce TV."

Since it was announced in April, Bounce TV has reached carriage agreements with broadcasters owned by Raycom Media, LIN TV, Nexstar Communications, Belo Corp. and Gannett Broadcasting. It says it expects to be in 50% of U.S. households at launch.