Towers Productions Names CEO

William Fisher, former president of Playboy TV and most recently a partner in equity firm Collegia Capital, has joined Towers Productions as CEO.

President Jonathan Towers had been CEO, but will concentrate on the creative end--he is also executive producer--and have Fisher take more of the business side, according to the company.

Fisher will oversee business operations for the fact-based program producer, including expanding broadband video.

Tower Production's highest-profile shows are A&E's Biography and American Justice, as well as a new comedy for NBC, Sports Action Team, that will air following its new Sunday Night Football game. The show will feature improv actors playing sports reporters who will interview athletes and celebrities.

The company has also produced shows for History Channel, Discovery, Lifetime, NBC, National Geographic, PBS, and Weather Channel.

