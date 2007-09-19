Tour Championship Ratings: NBC Has Tiger in Tank

NBC said household ratings for its coverage of the final round of The Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday were up 233%.

No, that is not a misprint -- it is instead the imprint of Tiger Woods on the sport's TV ratings.

OK, it was also the final tournament in the inaugural FedExCup, where a $10 million annuity went to the winner of the season-long points battle.

Woods won the tournament handily, flirting with a tour record-low four-round total and setting a personal best in that department. Last year's winner, by contrast, was Australian Adam Scott -- popular, but no Tiger.

NBC averaged a 3 rating Sunday compared with a 0.9 rating on the final day of the 2006 tournament. The network said its two-day rating average for the weekend coverage was up 155%.