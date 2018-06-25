Toughest Jobs Series ‘Hard to Kill’ Premieres on Discovery July 31

Hard to Kill, a series about the toughest jobs around, premieres on Discovery Channel July 31.

Tim Kennedy, a professional MMA fighter and former Green Beret who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, hosts the program.

According to Discovery, “Each day, there are countless men and women across the United States who take on some of the most risky and extreme jobs imaginable. Tim is ready to put himself in their shoes. Whether he’s triggering avalanches at dizzying altitudes with high explosives, protecting a cowboy from a 2,000 pound bull, or traveling to the Mojave Desert to push the boundaries of modern flight, Tim works with experts in each field to learn the grit, dedication, and hard work it takes to do some of the most dangerous jobs in the world, where one mistake can be deadly.”

Hard to Kill is produced for Discovery by Karga 7 Pictures. For Karga 7, the executive producers are Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson, Jason Wolf and Chris Bray. For Discovery Channel, Russ McCarroll executive produces.