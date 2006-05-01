Touchstone Ups Platt

Touchstone Television promoted Jodie Platt to head of comedy, to oversee the studio’s comedy development and production. Platt replaces Alex Weinberger, who stays with Touchstone but gives up department oversight to split time between work and home.

Platt will report to Julia Franz, Touchstone executive VP of creative affairs.

Platt was most recently VP of comedy development, where she helped develop ABC’s According To Jim, as well as Courting Alex, Crumbs and 8 Simple Rules. She was also involved in Touchstone pilots now in contention, including Him & Us starring Kim Cattrall, Women of a Certain Age starring Heather Locklear, and Flirt with comedian Wayne Brady.

Platt has been with Touchstone since 2000, when she joined as a manager of comedy series. She was promoted to director in July 2002 and executive director in July 2003. Prior to touchstone, she held positions at ABC and Fox.