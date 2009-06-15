‘Total Drama Action’ Premiere Draws ‘Har Hars’ From Kids

Cartoon Network’s newest animated series, Total Drama Action, premiered June 11 and was the most-watched program of the day among a number of kids demos. The comedy show ranked as the network’s highest-rated telecast so far this year among kids 9-14.



The series, a spin-off of last year’s Total Drama Island, drew 1.7 million viewers among kids 2-11 and a 4.2 rating. The show delivered 946,000 boys 6-11 and earned a 7.6 rating in the demo. The biggest increase compared to last year’s Total Drama Island premiere was in the boys 9-14 demo, which jumped 174% to 859,000 viewers and a 6.9 rating.



Total Drama Action was the centerpiece of the 8-10 p.m. “Har Har Tharsdays” which also featured The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and 6Teen. The two-hour block delivered an average of 1.3 million kids in the 2-11 demo with a 3.1 rating.